NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 22

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are changing boots in 2022.

Tampa Bay is releasing veteran punter Bradley Pinion, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday, per a source. The team confirmed the move later that day.

Pinion's departure isn't a total surprise. The Buccaneers spent a fourth-round pick on Georgia punter Jake Camarda in the 2022 draft, essentially setting the expectation Camarda would replace Pinion. Instead of a camp battle for the job, the Buccaneers have cleared the path for Camarda to take over prior to the start of preseason training.

Pinion's final season in Tampa Bay wasn't without difficulty. Pinion played through hip issues (torn hip labrum and hip impingement) in 2021, recording a career-low yards per punt average (42.5) in 15 games played.