NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 22

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are changing boots in 2022.
Tampa Bay is releasing veteran punter Bradley Pinion, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday, per a source. The team confirmed the move later that day.
Pinion's departure isn't a total surprise. The Buccaneers spent a fourth-round pick on Georgia punter Jake Camarda in the 2022 draft, essentially setting the expectation Camarda would replace Pinion. Instead of a camp battle for the job, the Buccaneers have cleared the path for Camarda to take over prior to the start of preseason training.
Pinion's final season in Tampa Bay wasn't without difficulty. Pinion played through hip issues (torn hip labrum and hip impingement) in 2021, recording a career-low yards per punt average (42.5) in 15 games played.
Pinion passed a physical prior to his release, clearing the way for him to sign with prospective teams. Garafolo reported multiple teams are expected to have interest in Pinion's services.
Roster moves
- The Minnesota Vikings have announced the signing of fourth-round pick cornerback Akayleb Evans to his rookie contract.
- The New Orleans Saints signed free agent tight end Brandon Dillon and waived tight end Kahale Warring, per the NFL transaction wire.
- The Seattle Seahawks officially announced the signing of defensive tackle Bryan Mone to a contract extension. In addition, guard Pier-Olivier Lestage was waived.