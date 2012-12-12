Projecting the finalists for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2013

That's the basis of the NFL: competition. So it should come as no surprise that when it comes to celebrating the all-time greats of the game, a certain level of competition exists before determining just who those "greats" (or, as it were, Hall of Famers) are. This competition doesn't take place on the playing field; rather, it's a game of survival of the fittest in the Hall of Fame voters' hearts and minds. Who will make the cut?