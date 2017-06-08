Projecting a first-time Pro Bowler for each NFC team

Trumaine Johnson, cornerback: Coach Sean McVay was brought west to save a Rams offense that never achieved liftoff under Jeff Fisher. All bets are off, though, until quarterback Jared Goff (a) figures out where the sun rises and (b) learns how to face pressure in a live game. I have more confidence in vaunted defensive coordinator Wade Phillips doing what he always does: maximizing the defense, beginning with the play of his cornerbacks. In the past half-decade alone as a coordinator, he's done exactly that in Houston and Denver, a track record that bodes well for Johnson. The franchised cover man has stayed away from OTAs -- potentially the start of a holdout -- but I fully expect him to be available by Week 1.