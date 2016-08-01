Pro Football Hall of Fame: Top candidate for each NFC team

When he played his final season with the Rams in 2007, Bruce was the last member of the 1994 Los Angeles squad still with the team. The current version of the Rams sure could use him now. Bruce earns this nod over Dan Towler, a big back in the 1950s, due to his service to the franchise. Of course, his numbers don't hurt, either. There are very few hominids walking around Planet Earth with over 1,000 career catches who aren't in (or on their way to) the Hall of Fame. Moreover, you could put Bruce's 1995 campaign up against that of any wide receiver ever. That season, with Chris Miller and Mark Rypien -- two QBs well past their prime -- throwing him the football, Bruce put up over 1,700 yards receiving. Think of what DeAndre Hopkins went through with the Texans' revolving door at quarterback last season, then multiply it. And Bruce wasn't playing under rules as forgiving as today's.