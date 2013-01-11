Pro Football Hall of Fame names 15 modern-era finalists

The 15 modern-era finalists were chosen by the Hall's Selection Committee from a list of 127 nominees that earlier was reduced to a list of 27 semifinalists. Former Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Oilers defensive tackle Curley Culp and former Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins linebacker Dave Robinson were selected as senior candidates by the Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee. The Seniors Committee reviews the qualifications of those players whose careers took place more than 25 years ago.