Pro Football Hall of Fame names 15 modern-era finalists

First-year nominees Larry Allen, Jonathan Ogden, Warren Sapp and Michael Strahan are among the 15 modern-era finalists who will be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame when the Hall's Selection Committee meets next month in New Orleans.
Joining those four are eight other modern-era players, one coach and two contributors. Those 15 and two senior nominees will be the only candidates considered for the HOF when the 46-member Selection Committee meets.
The 15 modern-era finalists were chosen by the Hall's Selection Committee from a list of 127 nominees that earlier was reduced to a list of 27 semifinalists. Former Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Oilers defensive tackle Curley Culp and former Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins linebacker Dave Robinson were selected as senior candidates by the Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee. The Seniors Committee reviews the qualifications of those players whose careers took place more than 25 years ago.
To be elected, a finalist must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent.
Larry Allen (G/T), Jerome Bettis (RB), Tim Brown (WR), Cris Carter (WR), Curley Culp (DT/G), Edward DeBartolo Jr. (owner), Kevin Greene (LB), Charles Haley (DE), Art Modell (owner), Jonathan Ogden (OT), Bill Parcells (coach), Andre Reed (WR), Dave Robinson (LB), Warren Sapp (DT), Will Shields (G), Michael Strahan (DE), Aeneas Williams (CB)
The Class of 2013 will be determined at the Selection Committee's annual meeting on Saturday, Feb. 2, in New Orleans, La. the day before Super Bowl XLVII. The election results will be announced immediately afterward from the Super Bowl media headquarters.
The Class of 2013 will be officially enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio as the main event of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Annual Enshrinement Festival Celebration. Additionally, a record number of Hall of Fame members are expected to return to Canton to take part in the annual Enshrinement Festival as a part of the Hall of Fame's special Golden Anniversary Reunion Celebration.
