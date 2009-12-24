Pro Bowl rosters to be announced Tuesday on NFL Network/NFL.com

On Tuesday, December 29, the best of the best in the NFL will be revealed on the NFL Total Access Pro Bowl Selection Show primetime special at 7:00 PM ET, exclusively on NFL Network and on NFL.com. Host Rich Eisen, alongside seven-time Pro Bowlers Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp announce the 86 selections. The 2010 Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 31 at Dolphin Stadium in South Florida.