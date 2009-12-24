Pro Bowl rosters to be announced Tuesday on NFL Network/NFL.com

On Tuesday, December 29, the best of the best in the NFL will be revealed on the NFL Total Access Pro Bowl Selection Show primetime special at 7:00 PM ET, exclusively on NFL Network and on NFL.com. Host Rich Eisen, alongside seven-time Pro Bowlers Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp announce the 86 selections. The 2010 Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 31 at Dolphin Stadium in South Florida.
Pro Bowl Selection Show
During the one-hour show, Eisen, Faulk and Sapp debate and discuss the players that made the cut position-by-position, from veterans and rookies earning their inaugural honor, to the perennial and surprise names that made or did not make the teams. The special also includes interviews with select 2010 Pro Bowlers via NFL Network's Team Cams.
A record 90 million fan votes -- 85 million on NFL.com and five million via wireless device -- count for one-third of the total toward determining the 43-man rosters for both the AFC and NFC teams in the Pro Bowl. Votes from NFL players and coaches make up the remaining two-thirds of the vote.
The NFL Total Access Pro Bowl Selection Show is one of several upcoming exclusive NFL Network broadcasts, including coverage from the 2010 Under Armour Senior Bowl January 25-30, NFL Scouting Combine February 24-March 2 and the 2010 NFL Total Access Schedule Release Show in April.
