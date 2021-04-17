Around the NFL

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence clarifies his drive: 'I love football as much or more than anyone'

Published: Apr 17, 2021 at 05:38 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Trevor Lawrence wants to set the record straight: He's all-in on football. It's just not all of him.

The presumptive No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft drew criticism this week for some of his comments in a Sports Illustrated cover story. In the feature, Lawrence admits he doesn't "have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone's out to get me and I'm trying to prove everybody wrong."

The quarterback is also quoted as saying, "It's not like I need this for my life to be O.K."

Those statements prompted questions from several pundits about the Clemson product's desire to excel. Lawrence, in turn, believes he's being taken out of context. Not by the publication, but by the public. On Saturday, he posted a thread on Twitter to clarify how strongly he feels about football.

"It seems as if people are misreading my sentiment," the tweet began. "I am internally motivated - I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously. I am driven to be the best I can be, and to maximize my potential. And to WIN. I have a lot of confidence in my work ethic, I love to grind and to chase my goals. You can ask anyone who has been in my life. That being said, I am secure in who I am, and what I believe. I don't need football to make me feel worthy as a person. I purely love the game and Everything that comes with it. The work, the team, the ups and downs. I am a firm believer in the fact that there is a plan for my life and I'm called to be the best I can be at whatever I am doing. Thanks for coming to my TedTalk lol."

While Lawrence reiterated that his identity isn't entirely engrossed in football, he also made it clear how dedicated he'll be to it moving forward. His drive was enough to propel him to the top of the recruiting rankings, a national championship and undefeated season as a freshman starter, two more College Football Playoff appearances, Heisman Trophy runner-up, generational draft prospect, and, in less than two weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars' likely selection with the first overall pick.

All that success makes it tough to find fault with Lawrence's approach. But one interview might have produced what his storied amateur career couldn't: doubt.

Related Content

news

Falcons sending full allotment to Trey Lance's second pro day, have received calls for No. 4 pick

The Falcons could make a decision on the No. 4 pick before the draft. They'll be out in full force for Trey Lance's second pro day, Tom Pelissero reports. They've also gotten calls about trading down and are evaluating all their options.
news

Browns S Grant Delpit: 'I'm doing everything I can to get on the field' after missing rookie year with injury

A torn Achilles robbed ﻿Grant Delpit﻿ of his rookie season and the Browns of their promising second-round pick. Entering the 2021 season, the LSU product is eager to remind spectators of just what he's capable of.
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
news

Expanded booth-to-ref communication expected to pass; uniform No. rule change has support

A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie looking to play in NFL again

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't given up on returning to the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. DRC has post-draft workouts scheduled and would only transition to coaching if he wasn't presented with an opportunity to keep playing.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: We will 'respect the legal process'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke with reporters Friday in his first news conference since quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits.
news

Roundup: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signs second-round tender

One of the best ballhawks in football is staying put. Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signed his second-round tender, Ian Rapoport reports. While no team signed Jackson to an offer sheet, teams can still trade for him by offering lower draft picks. 
news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew on adding QBs: 'If you don't have one as a GM, you're always looking for that'

Washington general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters Friday that the team is "comfortable" with who it has at quarterback now, but he doesn't "think that process ever stops" of evaluating the position. 
news

Oregon prospect Penei Sewell training at both LT, RT ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Penei Sewell, a projected top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is training for both sides of his tackle position ahead of the draft in order to expand his potential, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Titans' Mike Vrabel not worried about Derrick Henry's workload following 2,000-yard season 

Titans star running back Derrick Henry has had more than 300 carries the past two seasons. Coach Mike Vrabel: "Nobody prepares for the rigors of the season more than Derrick."
news

Chris Carson on Seahawks backfield with Rashaad Penny: 'I think we can be one of the top rushing duos'

Chris Carson re-signed with Seattle last month, and the running back believes he and teammate Rashaad Penny can dominate together as long as they both stay healthy.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW