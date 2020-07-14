Predicting one future first-time Pro Bowler for each NFC team

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Anthony Harris, S, sixth NFL season: Pro Bowl voters were seemingly heavy into the spiked punch when they bypassed Harris a year ago. His six picks tied for the NFL lead, and he allowed zero touchdowns over 14 starts. These figures look even more impressive when you consider the disastrous handiwork of Minnesota's cornerbacks in 2019. The Vikings have All-Pro Harrison Smith at the position, too, but they thought enough of Harris to drop the franchise tag on their undrafted gem this offseason. Repeat last year's positive antics, and the greenbacks will flow.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, fourth NFL season: "Hello. My name is Ryan Ramczyk. I play right tackle for the Saints. I was named the best run-blocking lineman in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus. The site handed me the same award in 2018, but I have yet to be invited to the Pro Bowl. This makes me frown. I suppose the human beings who decide these things didn't realize that PFF also graded me as the top tackle on our planet in 2019. I will now run from my emotions by eating an entire apple pie by myself."

NEW YORK GIANTS: Kevin Zeitler, OG, ninth NFL season: Moving to the Meadowlands as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. swap, Zeitler's presence made an immediate impact in New York, while his absence brought painful results in Cleveland. PFF's seventh-highest graded guard, Zeitler has grown into a consistently valuable run blocker who shows no sign of losing moxie in his age-30 season.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Dallas Goedert, TE, third NFL season: The presence of brilliant tight end Zach Ertz makes this a tricky proposition. Still, Goedert benefited from a 2019 Eagles offense that used the highest percentage (50.6) of plays in 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers) since the 2011 Patriots. In return, Goedert produced the roster's second-most catches (58), receiving yards (607) and touchdowns (5). Ertz was first across the board, preventing Goedert from nabbing a clear-cut featured role. It's an enviable problem for the Eagles, who made every effort to keep both assets in the lineup and should follow suit come September. This is a vote for Goedert's undiscovered ceiling.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: K'Waun Williams, CB, sixth NFL season: I initially had this blurb stuffed with pretty words about Raheem Mostert. Then the runner's agent announced they were requesting a trade away from the Kyle Shanahan scheme that makes undrafted backs appear as clones of John Riggins. Mostert is walking away from a monster campaign if his wish is granted, so let's shine our light elsewhere. Deebo Samuel is a Pro Bowl candidate, but the wideout is currently on the mend from a Jones fracture in his foot. So I'm dialing up Williams, who emerged as PFF's seventh-highest graded corner inside San Francisco's Super Bowl defense. Allowing but one touchdown on 73 targets, Williams rightfully found a home on colleague Cynthia Frelund's list of the NFL's most underappreciated players this spring. His teammates know the outside world is sluggish to catch up, with fullback Kyle Juszczyk recently calling Williams "the most underrated player in the league." The obstacle here is more playing time, but Williams rolls into 2020 as a key component inside a white-knuckle defense.