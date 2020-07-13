Predicting one future first-time Pro Bowler for each AFC team

BALTIMORE RAVENS: Patrick Queen, LB, first NFL season: It goes beyond Lamar Jackson tabbing the former LSU star as "Ray Lewis Junior." The Ravens are proven developers of young linebackers, with Bart Scott and C.J. Mosley part of a lineage that welcomes Queen into the fold. An asset in coverage, the rookie is a lock to play a core role out of the gate for a front seven now stocked with Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe up front. Queen shined against the top teams in college football a season ago. "It's something we look at very closely," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley in discussing LSU's ability to produce NFL stars. "We think Patrick is going to be the next great LSU defensive player." I'll go one step farther: Queen is my pick for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

BUFFALO BILLS: Stefon Diggs, WR, sixth NFL season: A top-heavy cast of NFC wideouts kept Diggs from Pro Bowl glory with the Vikings. Bills fans hope that will change for him as the centerpiece of a Buffalo attack angling to grow through the air. Under as much pressure to shine as anyone on this list, Diggs -- who has questioned what this season might look like -- offers clear-cut Pro Bowl-worthy traits. The open question is how he'll mesh with alluring-but-sometimes-erratic passer Josh Allen.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: Joe Burrow, QB, first NFL season: Is it a stretch to list a rookie quarterback on the heels of the most bizarre offseason in gridiron lore? Not in a world where Pro Bowl bids remain highly narrative driven -- and not if Burrow lives up to the billing. Surrounded by a sturdy cast of weapons, Cincinnati's savior-in-waiting will be one of the AFC's top stories when he helps the long-lost Bengals trade in last year's 2-14 finish for meaningful games in December. It would help if last year's first-rounder, Jonah Williams, shines at left tackle for an offensive line that doubled as a roaming disaster in 2019.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: JC Tretter, C, seventh NFL season: Kicked off the hype train after last year's implosion, Cleveland's roster screams playoff potential with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Joel Bitonio all operating as Pro Bowlers on offense. The defense boasts fire of its own in the form of Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward. The club would love to see second-year cover man Greedy Williams morph into a star across from Ward, but my choice is Tretter, the NFLPA president and a top-five AFC pivot in 2019, per Pro Football Focus. Teammates "almost universally named him as the smartest on the team," according to NFL.com colleague and former Browns employ Nick Shook. After signing a three-year extension in November, Tretter's seventh campaign is stuffed with promise.

DENVER BRONCOS: Bradley Chubb, edge rusher, third NFL season: Let's not overcomplicate matters. Peering beyond the wreckage of last year's injury-ravaged sophomore outing, Chubb's 12 sacks in 2018 set a franchise mark for rookies. Beyond the takedown tally, his rookie-leading 58 total pressures told the story of a chaos-spinning nuisance off the edge who -- when healthy -- forms the AFC's most dangerous pass-rushing duo with all-world talent Von Miller.