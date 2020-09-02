Potential candidates to be traded or released ahead of NFL's roster-cut deadline

It seemed for a minute on Tuesday like an otherwise-bland buildup to Saturday's roster-cut deadline was finally going to be injected with a bit of spice.

With negotiations for a contract extension between Alvin Kamara and the Saints going "sideways," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, multiple reports emerged that the team was open to dealing the running back, who had missed several days of practice. Kamara and his agent responded to these reports, which could be read as a veiled threat, by telling NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday that he hadn't made any trade requests.

This mini-drama had promise -- except the trade chatter was quickly deflated, with Rapoport indicating that Kamara is likely to wind up staying in New Orleans on a new contract after "cooler heads" prevailed Tuesday night.

So, with that apparently settled, are there any other big names who could be dealt or lose their jobs before teams have to reduce their rosters to 53 players? Who knows! This is traditionally a time of year with surprise moves aplenty, but with no preseason games being played because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are holding their cards closer to the vest than ever. The reduced access to practice and game tape has created an information vacuum.

It's possible that the Jaguars' already-completed trade of pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Vikings and release of running back Leonard Fournette could wind up being the most notable moves of the week, although things have rarely been so simple in 2020.