Alvin Kamara says he's made no trade request, holdout threat

Published: Sep 01, 2020 at 05:52 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As Alvin Kamara aims for a contract extension with the New Orleans Saints and certainties regarding the situation seem arduous to come by, the running back and his agent refuted any claims of trade requests or holdout threats, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Kamara and his agent told Rapoport on Tuesday that neither had asked nor demanded a trade from New Orleans. Furthermore, they were under the belief that they were actively negotiating and making progress on an extension. In addition, Kamara has never threatened a holdout and has been at the Saints facility every day for training camp.

It's a development that comes of the heels of reports that the Saints were open to trading the dynamic dual-threat back.

This is the latest on a newsy Tuesday for Kamara, who's entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Earlier in the day, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Kamara denied the idea that his absence from Saints camp had been unexcused and that it was due to an injury.

A contract dispute is at hand, though. Kamara is due to make only $2.1 million this season, which is far below the top-10 highest-paid running backs. Kamara was slowed by injury last season, but still had 1,330 scrimmage yards in the third season of a thus-far terrific NFL tenure.

As the Saints are focused on a Super Bowl run, clearing up any confusion, getting a new deal ironed out and Kamara back in the backfield would seem to be as transparent as this situation can get.

Related Content

Goodell confirms NFL plans of 'End Racism' end zone stenciling
news

Goodell confirms NFL plans of 'End Racism' end zone stenciling

In a conference call with the media on Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the phrases "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" would appear in NFL end zones this season and also encouraged voter registration.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Raiders place WR Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders placed wide receiver Tyrell Williams on injured reserve ending in his season, the team announced.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball during an NFL football workout, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette clears waivers, becomes free agent

After being suddenly released by the Jaguars on Monday, running back Leonard Fournette has cleared waivers and is now a free agent, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) at the line of scrimmage during an NFL regular season football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. The Bears won, 24-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Lions sign LT Taylor Decker to multi-year extension

The Detroit Lions are signing left tackle Taylor Decker to a multi-year contract extension, Ian Rapoport reported
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL