Alvin Kamara says he's made no trade request, holdout threat

As Alvin Kamara aims for a contract extension with the New Orleans Saints and certainties regarding the situation seem arduous to come by, the running back and his agent refuted any claims of trade requests or holdout threats, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Kamara and his agent told Rapoport on Tuesday that neither had asked nor demanded a trade from New Orleans. Furthermore, they were under the belief that they were actively negotiating and making progress on an extension. In addition, Kamara has never threatened a holdout and has been at the Saints facility every day for training camp.

It's a development that comes of the heels of reports that the Saints were open to trading the dynamic dual-threat back.

This is the latest on a newsy Tuesday for Kamara, who's entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Earlier in the day, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Kamara denied the idea that his absence from Saints camp had been unexcused and that it was due to an injury.

A contract dispute is at hand, though. Kamara is due to make only $2.1 million this season, which is far below the top-10 highest-paid running backs. Kamara was slowed by injury last season, but still had 1,330 scrimmage yards in the third season of a thus-far terrific NFL tenure.