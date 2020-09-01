Kamara's absence might be solved with contract extension

Alvin Kamara's absence might be unexcused, or it might not be, depending on who you talk to about it.

It very well could have a solution that depends on putting pen to paper.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday he spoke with sources close to Kamara who refuted the idea that the running back's absence from Saints camp has been unexcused, instead chalking it up to an injury. Kamara, though, is also in a bit of a contract dispute.

Making just $2.1 million in the final year of his rookie deal, Kamara is paid well below the mark for the NFL's top 10 highest-paid backs. Kamara's 2020 base salary number puts him in a seven-way tie for 19th in the NFL at the position.