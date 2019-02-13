Possible deadline for Antonio Brown deal? March 17

"They actually have their own timetable, too," Rapoport said of the Steelers. "Antonio Brown would clearly like things to be done. The Steelers are going to be a little more patient, a little more prudent to try to make sure if they move on from one of the best receivers in the NFL they get the maximum value. The deadline: March 17. That is when the Steelers would pay him a $2.5 million roster bonus. If he's on the team at that point, it's a clear indication he's going to be there's for 2019. Otherwise, expect that to be around the time when A.B. is moved on from Pittsburgh."