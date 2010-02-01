Players will get Super Bowl headlines, but coaches lay groundwork

Ray Rychleski of the Colts and Greg McMahon of the Saints live in a world of obscurity. That is, unless something goes wrong. Neither team is very good in the return game, and both give up more kickoff and punt return yards than they create. The real red flag may be the Saints' league-worst punt coverage, which gave up 14.3 yards a return in the regular season. There is hidden yardage for both teams to go after in this game, and it may surface more as to where drives start than anywhere else.