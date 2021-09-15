Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Rams QB Matthew Stafford lead Players of the Week

On the defensive side of the ball, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby came up huge in his team's raucous Monday night win over the Baltimore Ravens. Crosby tallied six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss in the Silver and Black's overtime triumph to garner AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson came up clutch on two occasions to lift his squad to a 27-24 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings and collected AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. McPherson was perfect on Sunday with three point-after makes and two field goals in as many tries. It was the drama that underscored the kicks which proved most impressive, though, as McPherson made good on a 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and then hit a 33-yard game-winner in OT.