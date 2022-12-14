Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Rams QB Baker Mayfield highlight Players of the Week 

Two days after he was claimed by the Rams, Mayfield didn't start L.A.'s game on Thursday night, but he most certainly finished it. Taking the quarterback reins after the first offensive series, Mayfield led L.A. to a dramatic 17-16 come-from-behind win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield piloted a 98-yard game-winning drive that began with 1:45 to play in the game and ended with a touchdown pass to Van Jefferson. Mayfield, the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, finished his Rams debut going 22-of-35 passing for 230 yards, the TD and no interceptions. The top pick in the 2018 draft, Mayfield garnered AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice before with the Cleveland Browns, but after one game with the Rams he took home his first NFC honor.