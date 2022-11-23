Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce highlight Players of the Week 

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce provided plenty of highlights in big victories for their squads on Sunday.
Fittingly, Kelce and Pollard's outstanding outings were both lauded on Wednesday when the NFL released its Players of the Week.
Pollard was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career after he turned in a stellar performance during the Cowboys' 40-3 throttling of the Minnesota Vikings. The dynamic dual threat had 189 total yards with 80 on the ground and six receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
On Sunday night, Kelce tallied the 33rd 100-yard game of his career -- an NFL record -- as he helped the Chiefs to a 30-27 comeback win over the AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers. Kelce scored three touchdowns on six catches for 115 yards to haul in the second AFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade in his decorated career.
A record-breaker and a game-winner highlighted the weekly honor roll's special teams winners.
Atlanta Falcons kick returner/running back Cordarrelle Patterson set a new NFL record with his ninth career kick return for a touchdown, helping to lift his club to a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Patterson scored on a 103-yard return to put himself into the history books and garner NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
New England Patriots returner Marcus Jones scored on an 84-yard punt return with just five seconds left to propel the Pats past the New York Jets, 10-3. The rookie was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on the strength of turning in the biggest play of the AFC East showdown.
Another rookie was recognized as NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson posted three tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery during his team's 31-18 win over the New York Giants.
Linebacker Matt Milano continued his terrific season with 12 tackles, three for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in his Buffalo Bills' 31-23 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Milano was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.