Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce highlight Players of the Week 

Fittingly, Kelce and Pollard's outstanding outings were both lauded on Wednesday when the NFL released its Players of the Week.

Pollard was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career after he turned in a stellar performance during the Cowboys' 40-3 throttling of the Minnesota Vikings. The dynamic dual threat had 189 total yards with 80 on the ground and six receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns.