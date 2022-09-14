Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Giants RB Saquon Barkley lead Players of the Week 

Barkley's and Mahomes' stellar Week 1 performances led the way in the league's first honor roll of the 2022 season as the NFL Players of the Week were announced Wednesday.

Mahomes, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, completed 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions with a 144.2 rating in the Chiefs' 44-21 throttling of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Four pass-catcher hauled in touchdown passes from Mahomes, who tallied his sixth career game with at least five TD passes, tying him with Dan Marino and Ben Roethlisberger for fourth all-time. It is Mahomes' eighth AFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade and his third for Week 1.