Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Giants RB Saquon Barkley lead Players of the Week 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was his usual astounding self on Sunday, while New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to the electric form of his rookie season.
Barkley's and Mahomes' stellar Week 1 performances led the way in the league's first honor roll of the 2022 season as the NFL Players of the Week were announced Wednesday.
Mahomes, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, completed 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions with a 144.2 rating in the Chiefs' 44-21 throttling of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Four pass-catcher hauled in touchdown passes from Mahomes, who tallied his sixth career game with at least five TD passes, tying him with Dan Marino and Ben Roethlisberger for fourth all-time. It is Mahomes' eighth AFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade and his third for Week 1.
The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense led the way in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was front and center in that regard. The AFC Defensive Player of the Week had 14 tackles, returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown and blocked a point-after attempt to send the game into OT. This is the first Player of the Week honor for Fitzpatrick in his career.
Following his first NFL game, Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York garnered AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. York's award-achieving performance saw him boot a 58-yard field goal to lead the Browns past the Carolina Panthers, 26-24. York's 58-yarder was the second-longest game-winning field goal for a rookie in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime, per NFL Research. It was also the fourth field goal for York, who was a perfect 4-of-4 on field goals and 2-of-2 on extra points for a 14-point tally.
Barkley, the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, returned to sensational form with his efforts in New York's 21-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Barkley, who earned his third career POTW award, rushed for an astonishing 9.1 yards per carry, gaining 164 yards on 18 carries. He added six catches for 30 yards to tally 194 scrimmage yards, and also scored a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu led the way in his squad's clutch defensive performance en route to holding back the Denver Broncos for a 17-16 victory on Monday night. Nwosu, the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, was all over the stat line, racking up seven tackles, a sack, a pass defensed and a huge forced fumble late in the third quarter on the Seahawks' 1-yard line.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson had a pair of special teams tackles and also secured a Detroit Lions onside kick in the third quarter to help his club to a 38-35 triumph on Sunday. McPhearson was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.