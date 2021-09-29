Record-setting Ravens kicker Justin Tucker leads Players of the Week

While Tucker's record-breaking kick garnered much acclaim, so too did the other honorees, led by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Los Angeles Rams gunslinger Matthew Stafford﻿.

Allen, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, was in phenomenal form leading the Bills past the Washington Football Team, 43-21, with 358 yards, four touchdowns, a 129.8 rating and 32 completions in 43 attempts (74.4%) through the air, while adding a rushing score for good measure.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was the monster of the midway in his squad's 26-6 pummeling of the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Garrett racked up a franchise-record 4.5 sacks in the game and also tallied seven tackles and four tackles for loss.

Stafford won his second NFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade this season after having won it just once in all his years playing for the Lions. Stafford keyed the Rams' impressive 34-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He tossed four touchdowns and for 343 yards on 27-of-38 passing (71.1%) with a 134.0 passer rating.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy took an interception 29 yards for six points and on his way to NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Murphy's pick-six was one of two interceptions for the corner in the Cardinals' 31-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and he also had four tackles.