Record-setting Ravens kicker Justin Tucker leads Players of the Week

Following a record-setting and game-winning 66-yard field goal, it comes as no surprise that Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, as revealed Tuesday.
In an already outstanding career, Tucker added his eye-popping 12th Player of the Week accolade in his 10th season, but this one has a little extra oomph to it.
Tucker, who tallied 13 total points and four field goals on Sunday, converted the aforementioned 66-yarder with no time remaining to send the Ravens into a delirium and a 19-17 victory over the shocked Detroit Lions.
Tucker's 12 Player of the Week honors are fourth all-time among kickers and second among active booters, as he trails Adam Vinatieri (19), John Carney (13) and the player whose record Tucker bested, Matt Prater (13).
While Tucker's record-breaking kick garnered much acclaim, so too did the other honorees, led by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Los Angeles Rams gunslinger Matthew Stafford.
Allen, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, was in phenomenal form leading the Bills past the Washington Football Team, 43-21, with 358 yards, four touchdowns, a 129.8 rating and 32 completions in 43 attempts (74.4%) through the air, while adding a rushing score for good measure.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was the monster of the midway in his squad's 26-6 pummeling of the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Garrett racked up a franchise-record 4.5 sacks in the game and also tallied seven tackles and four tackles for loss.
Stafford won his second NFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade this season after having won it just once in all his years playing for the Lions. Stafford keyed the Rams' impressive 34-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He tossed four touchdowns and for 343 yards on 27-of-38 passing (71.1%) with a 134.0 passer rating.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy took an interception 29 yards for six points and on his way to NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Murphy's pick-six was one of two interceptions for the corner in the Cardinals' 31-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and he also had four tackles.
Sunday night ended with kicker Mason Crosby kicking the Green Bay Packers to a 30-28 win over the San Francisco 49ers with a walk-off 51-yard field goal. Crosby came through on all three of his field-goal attempts, including a long of 54 yards, to earn NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. It was a perfect night for Crosby, who also hit on all three of his point-after attempts.