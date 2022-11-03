Geno Smith one of three Seahawks lauded as October Players of the Month

AFC Offensive Player of the Month went to Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who was lauded just a day after he was recognized as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on the strength of a performance against the Houston Texans in which he rushed for a pair of scores and more than 200 yards for the sixth time in his decorated career. In October, Henry averaged an eye-popping 140.8 yards per game, racking up 563 yards in total, five rushing scores and 645 scrimmage yards. The AFC South-leading Titans went 4-0 this past month and Henry led the way with more than 100 yards in each victory.