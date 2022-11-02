Around the NFL

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey, Titans RB Derrick Henry lead Players of the Week

Published: Nov 02, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Not since 2005 had an NFL player thrown for, caught and rushed for a touchdown in a single game.

Running back Christian McCaffrey did it in just his second game with the San Francisco 49ers.

McCaffrey wasn't the only back to run to a history-making showing on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry extended his NFL record with a sixth game in which he rushed for 200-plus yards and multiple touchdowns.

On the heels of their stellar showings, McCaffrey and Henry were recognized Wednesday among the league's Players of the Week.

McCaffrey keyed the 49ers' 31-14 comeback win over the rival Los Angeles Rams with his touchdown hat trick. He threw for a 34-yard touchdown pass, caught a 9-yard touchdown and rushed for a 1-yard score. In total, he had 94 yards on 18 carries and 55 yards on eight catches en route to collecting NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Henry garnered AFC Offensive Player of the Week on the strength of his monster showing in Tennessee's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Henry recorded his fourth game of 200-plus rushing yards and multiple touchdown runs against Houston, as he churned out 219 yards on 32 carries (6.8 yards per carry) and two rushing touchdowns.

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones returned from London as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. In another dynamite defensive effort from Denver, Jones proved to be a catalyst in the Broncos' 21-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He tallied seven tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack in the victory.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith took home NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after his performance in his squad's 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Smith posted seven tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly had a pair of catches on Sunday, but it was his contributions in the kicking game that led to him being named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Dissly had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on separate plays in punt coverage during Seattle's 27-13 victory against the New York Giants.

The ever-dependable Nick Folk was a driving force in the New England Patriots' 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. The kicker was recognized as AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after converting all six of his kicks. Folk, who converted his one point-after attempt, booted five fields goals in as many attempts, including three from beyond 40 yards and one from 52.

