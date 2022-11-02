Niners RB Christian McCaffrey, Titans RB Derrick Henry lead Players of the Week

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly had a pair of catches on Sunday, but it was his contributions in the kicking game that led to him being named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Dissly had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on separate plays in punt coverage during Seattle's 27-13 victory against the New York Giants.

The ever-dependable Nick Folk was a driving force in the New England Patriots' 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. The kicker was recognized as AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after converting all six of his kicks. Folk, who converted his one point-after attempt, booted five fields goals in as many attempts, including three from beyond 40 yards and one from 52.