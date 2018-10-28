Players attracting interest ahead of trade deadline

Demaryius Thomas: The veteran wideout seems resigned to the idea he could be leaving the Mile High City this season, and the New England Patriots are among the teams who discussed the possibility of trading for him, according to NFL Network's Mike Giardi. With the Broncos' playoff aspirations on life support and Thomas due a $14 million base salary in 2019, it seems wise for the Broncos to move him now and get an asset for the future in return.