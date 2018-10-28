Around the NFL

Players attracting interest ahead of trade deadline

Published: Oct 28, 2018 at 07:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and there are plenty of notable players who could be traded before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Here's a rundown of the players who could be switching teams in the days ahead, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: The Green Bay Packers safety said earlier this month that he believes this is his final season with the team even though he appears to be on pace to replicate his 2016 second-team All-Pro campaign. He's playing on the fifth year of his rookie deal, and he could be a very attractive option for a team looking to bolster its depth at safety.

Karl Joseph: It's clear that coach Jon Gruden is willing to part ways with anyone -- anyone -- who doesn't fit in his vision for the Oakland Raiders. The safety has struggled to live up to his first-round pick pedigree, and Gruden would probably be more than happy to part ways with him for a late-round pick. Joseph is finally healthy after missing three games with a hamstring injury, which will make a potential trade easier.

Pierre Garcon: The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver has struggled with injuries, but he could provide a boost of veteran leadership to any locker room in need of depth at wideout. With the 49ers looking ahead to next season, a late-round pick would provide good value for a receiver who's tallied 230 yards on 21 catches this year.

Demaryius Thomas: The veteran wideout seems resigned to the idea he could be leaving the Mile High City this season, and the New England Patriots are among the teams who discussed the possibility of trading for him, according to NFL Network's Mike Giardi. With the Broncos' playoff aspirations on life support and Thomas due a $14 million base salary in 2019, it seems wise for the Broncos to move him now and get an asset for the future in return.

Seth DeValve: With former first-round pick David Njoku providing plenty of pass-catching talent to make DeValve's role somewhat redundant in the Browns' offense, Cleveland is willing to part ways with the 25-year-old. The tight end has struggled with some injuries this season, but he could offer an attractive trade option for a team looking for a tight end.

Jamie Collins: Another slow start has made Collins an expendable asset for the Browns. The veteran linebacker could help shore up a defense in need of veteran leadership, and his contract doesn't hold any guaranteed money beyond this season. With the Browns in pick-harvesting mode, it makes sense Collins would be drawing interest.

Trevor Davis: Green Bay's depth at wide receiver has made Davis a potential trade option if teams are convinced he can provide value once he comes off injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his rookie contract and could provide value for a team looking for receiving depth or help on special teams.

Sam Bradford: The Arizona Cardinals veteran quarterback has been inactive since losing his starting role to rookie Josh Rosen. While Bradford's health is always a concern, he could be an option for teams desperate for a change at quarterback in order jump-start their seasons -- or for any team just looking for a decent backup.

Deone Bucannon: If Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is indeed willing to part ways with some of his best assets in order to build for the future, Bucannon should receive plenty of interest. The blitzing specialist, who's set to be a free agent in March, can add instant pass-rushing street cred to any team looking to improve their QB hunting capabilities in the second half of the season and beyond.

Janoris Jenkins:Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has made it clear no one is safe from being traded after parting ways with Damon Harrison and Eli Apple last week. The veteran cornerback hasn't had the best of seasons, but he's definitely worth a trade if a team needs some secondary help.

Tyrod Taylor: With the Browns clearly not concerned with pacing Baker Mayfield's development as a starter, the team is looking to get some value out of Taylor. For his part, Taylor isn't ruling out a potential trade before the deadline, but who would take a chance on him? Perhaps he could be a good fill-in for rookie Josh Allen in Buffalo before assuming a mentor role. Perhaps he's a short-leash option for Jacksonville if Blake Bortles can't turn things around.

We'll find out Tuesday afternoon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams' Bobby Wagner says he 'didn't want to leave Seattle', but is excited for opportunity to go home

As Bobby Wagner has adjusted to his new life and new team in Los Angeles the last few months, the linebacker said he's still feeling bittersweet about the end of his time in Seattle, but excited for what comes next.

news

Former four-time Pro Bowler, Raiders OL Richie Incognito announces retirement

Following 13 seasons on the field that included four Pro Bowls and plenty of controversy, Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement on Friday.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki don't get extensions, as expected

As expected, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag.

news

DB Jason McCourty, who won Super Bowl with Patriots, retiring after 13 seasons

Jason McCourty, with help from his three children and wife, announced his retirement in an Instagram video posted Friday.

news

Jessie Bates, Bengals cannot agree to terms on extension ahead of deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals and star safety Jessie Bates aren't expected to reach a deal before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to secure long-term contracts.

news

Texans reach settlements on claims against team regarding Deshaun Watson allegations

The Houston Texans have reached confidential settlements with all of the women who have made or intended to make claims against the organization for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

news

CFL's Montreal Alouettes acquire rights to former Chiefs, Jets guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Former Chiefs, Jets OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is pausing his football career to complete a medical residency, has a new home in the Canadian Football League if he wants it.

news

OT Orlando Brown, Chiefs unable to reach long-term deal ahead of deadline

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs did not come to an agreement on a multi-year contract ahead of Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign extensions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: 'Of course' Saints boast best defense in NFL

Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has high expectations for New Orleans' defense in the 2022 NFL season.

news

Steelers' Cam Heyward on QB competition: It starts with Mitchell Trubisky

Who will start at QB in Pittsburgh is one of the NFL's bigger training camp questions. Steelers defensive stalwart recently indicated that Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge.

news

Falcons DC Dean Pees: Atlanta only ran 60% of defense last year, ready for 100% in 2022

In Dean Pees' first season as defensive coordinator in Atlanta, the Falcons ranked near the bottom in most categories. However, the Falcons didn't allow a pass play of 40-plus yards (No. 1 in NFL) and gave up 51 pass plays of 20-plus yards (15th).

news

Little optimism franchise-tagged Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs OT Orlando Brown, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz will get extensions

As the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term extensions looms at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, there remains little optimism that any of the four players -- Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz -- aiming for deals will get them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW