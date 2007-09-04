Playbook returns to NFL Network for 2007 season

**PLAYBOOK PRESENTED BY COORS LIGHT
AIRS THURSDAYS AND FRIDAYS AT 8 p.m. ET/PT
FOOTBALL "CHALKBOARD" SHOW FEATURES X's AND O's ANALYSIS WITH BRIAN BALDINGER AND STERLING SHARPE
SUNDAY MORNING ENCORES AT 11 a.m. ET and 12 p.m. ET PROVIDE UP-TO-THE MINUTE FANTASY INFO
SOLOMON WILCOTS GOES ONE-ON-ONE WITH COORDINATORS AND PLAYERS**
How will your favorite team game plan for its opponent this week? What are the key match-ups that coaches will look to exploit?
Using NFL Network's access to coaching film, these questions and more will be answered in-depth on Playbook presented by Coors Light -- two 60-minute shows each week on NFL Network.
This "chalk talk" series boasts two of the top technical football analysts on television in 13-year NFL veteran Brian Baldinger and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.
Each show looks ahead to the coming week's games, providing "point-counterpoint" breakdowns of key match-ups through the exclusive use of team-supplied footage –- the same "all 22" game film that coaches and players use each week. Baldinger will also go "On the Line" discuss the intricacies of the offensive and defensive line battles. Sharpe and Baldinger will conclude each program with a "No Huddle" analysis for fantasy fans –- highlighting the best fantasy picks of the week.
In addition, Solomon Wilcots is "At the Board" at team headquarters for on-location interviews with offensive and defensive coordinators and the key players, giving fans an inside look at game-planning for the upcoming contest.
During the 2007 season, the series airs each Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 13. Encore Playbook presentations each NFL Sunday at 11 a.m. ET and 12 noon ET will provide up-to-the-minute information for fantasy football players with pregame cut-ins.
To preview the Kickoff Weekend games, Playbook airs Friday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET and Saturday, Sept. 8 at 5:00 p.m. ET with encores on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. ET and 12 p.m. ET.
Each Thursday airing of Playbook focuses on the coming weekend's match-ups in the AFC, while Friday shows analyze the NFC games.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the first television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log onto www.nfl.com/nflnetwork.