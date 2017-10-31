Around the NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers not trading away Martavis Bryant

Published: Oct 31, 2017 at 07:54 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers won't grant Martavis Bryant's wish.

The veteran wideout, who was unhappy with his role in the Steelers' offense and expressed interest in being traded from the team earlier this month, is not going anywhere, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Rapoport added Bryant is expected to report for Steelers practice Wednesday.

It's been a tumultuous few weeks for Bryant, who since coming back from his year-long suspension has found tough sledding when it comes to receiving attention from Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers' O. Through the first seven games of the season, Bryant caught just 18 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown. He ceded a lot of his playing time to rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, and after voicing his displeasure over all of that on both social media and to reporters in the locker room, coach Mike Tomlin made him inactive for their win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

With Bryant out, Smith-Schuster shined, catching seven balls for 193 yards and a score, leading some to wonder if Bryant would get his wish of being traded after all.

After the game, Tomlin was asked whether or not he was confident that Bryant can help later on.

"I'm not," Tomlin said. "We'll see."

But the Steelers won't move him. After they stuck by him through his suspension, and given he has a year and a half left on his rookie deal at an extremely affordable price, Bryant appears destined to remain in Pittsburgh for at least a few more months.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

