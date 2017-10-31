Pittsburgh Steelers not trading away Martavis Bryant

It's been a tumultuous few weeks for Bryant, who since coming back from his year-long suspension has found tough sledding when it comes to receiving attention from Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers' O. Through the first seven games of the season, Bryant caught just 18 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown. He ceded a lot of his playing time to rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, and after voicing his displeasure over all of that on both social media and to reporters in the locker room, coach Mike Tomlin made him inactive for their win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.