Around the NFL

Philip Rivers will return to Colts or retire in 2021; Carson Wentz could be option if veteran leaves

Published: Jan 03, 2021 at 11:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philip Rivers admitted this week that Sunday could be the end of his playing career if the Indianapolis Colts are walled out of the postseason.

The veteran QB didn't dig deep on his potential future if the Colts decide to move on after one year. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on GameDay Morning that if he doesn't return to Indy, Rivers is expected to hang up his cleats.

"Philip Rivers ... faces a big-time decision and it's really very simple: Either he returns to the Colts for another season or he retires. 39 years old, that's it, he's not going to another team, " Rapoport said. "Some of that depends on the results of not just today but whether or not they make the playoffs. I talked to people close to him. It sounds like it is up in the air, but retirement is very real."

After 16 years with the Chargers, Rivers signed a one-year deal with the Colts this offseason. After moving his family to Indianapolis, it appears the QB isn't interested in packing up shop and heading to another city again.

With Jacob Eason the only quarterback under contract in Indy next year, the huge question is where the Colts might turn if they move on from Rivers.

All eyes would turn to Frank Reich's former QB, Carson Wentz﻿.

The big-money QB is reportedly miffed at the Eagles for benching him in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts﻿. The team still thinks the situation is salvageable, but if the relationship deteriorates further this offseason, and Philadelphia decides to take a massive salary cap hit by trading him, the Colts could be a logical destination, given the first-round pick played his best under Reich.

"So let's say (the Colts) need a replacement, my understanding is Eagles QB ﻿Carson Wentz﻿, if he is in fact on the block and traded, would prefer Indy over several other choices. He might be involved in this process going forward," Rapoport said.

A player's preferred destination is generally meaningless, but given the connections with the Indy staff and need for a QB, a Reich-Wentz reunion could make sense on paper.

Wentz is a healthy scratch in Week 17, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. It could be his final days in Philly, if the team can't repair the relationship in the offseason.

If Rivers retires, the Wentz-Colts connection will be run rampant. Whether it comes to fruition would be a wholly different matter given the financial and compensation issues that come with dealing a high-priced QB.

Related Content

news

Eagles QB Carson Wentz to finish regular season as healthy scratch

Carson Wentz's tumultuous 2020 season has ended ahead of Week 17. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the Philadelphia Eagles QB will be a healthy scratch for the team's season finale vs. Washington. 
news

Chicago Bears expected to retain Matt Nagy as head coach

After a roller-coaster season in 2020, the Chicago Bears are expected to keep Matt Nagy as their head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Injury roundup: Rams' Cam Akers (ankle) a game-time decision vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is a game-time decision against the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore agree to three-year extension

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Saturday night that they have agreed to an extension with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who joined the coaching staff in 2018 after retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2017 season.
news

Jaguars expected to move on from Doug Marrone with eyes on Urban Meyer as possible replacement

The Jaguars haven't made a final decision on coach Doug Marrone's future, but he's likely to be replaced in the days following Sunday's finale against the Colts -- and they're expected to make a run at least one possible big-name replacement in Urban Meyer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Doug Pederson likely to remain as Eagles head coach

All signs are pointing to Doug Pederson remaining as Philadelphia Eagles coach after the season's conclusion on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Injuries, transactions and other news from around the NFL on Saturday.
news

Washington plans to start QB Alex Smith vs. Eagles

The Washington Football Team is planning to start Alex Smith on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday afternoon. 
news

Saints will be without entire RB room on Sunday due to close contact with Alvin Kamara

Saints running backs ﻿Latavius Murray﻿, ﻿Dwayne Washington﻿, ﻿Michael Burton﻿ and running backs coach Joel Thomas will be unavailable against the Panthers due to close contact with Alvin Kamara, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. 
news

QB Aaron Rodgers could rewrite own Packers single-season TD record

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is two touchdowns away from breaking his own Packers single-season standard for most TD passes. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry could make NFL history vs. Texans

In line for a second-straight rushing title, Titans RB Derrick Henry still has a long ways to go to hit 2,000 yards, but he's going up against the Texans' 31st-ranked rushing defense, which has already allowed back-to-back 200-yard outings to King Henry. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW