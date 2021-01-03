Around the NFL

Eagles QB Carson Wentz to finish regular season as healthy scratch

Published: Jan 03, 2021 at 11:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Carson Wentz﻿'s nightmarish 2020 season will end with him healthy, but in street clothes.

Wentz will be a healthy scratch for the Eagles in their season finale against the Washington Football Team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Wentz has not started a game since Week 13 versus the Packers, losing his job to rookie ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, who replaced him in that game against Green Bay and has shown enough promise to keep the gig through the end of the 2020 season.

That doesn't necessarily mean Wentz's time in Philadelphia is over, though. Despite a dreadful campaign in which many of Wentz's passing metrics fell off a cliff (his passer rating alone dropped from 93.1 in 2019 to 72.8 in 2020), the Eagles believe the situation with their former second-overall pick is still salvageable, according to Garafolo. With that in mind and the playoffs no longer a possibility even in a terrible NFC East, the Eagles (4-10-1) have decided to keep Wentz out of harm's way as part of their planning entering the offseason.

Philadelphia wants to keep Wentz in the fold, and financially, it's smart to do so for the Eagles, who would take on an enormous dead cap figure if they were to get rid of him. Wentz has yet to make his desires known, setting up for an important (and potentially dramatic) offseason. But for the 2020 campaign, it's over for Wentz, who will watch his former understudy try to ruin Washington's playoff hopes.

Related Content

news

Philip Rivers will return to Colts or retire in 2021; Carson Wentz could be option if veteran leaves

﻿Philip Rivers﻿ admitted this week that Sunday could be the end of his playing career if the Colts are walled out of the postseason. If Rivers doesn't return to Indy, Carson Wentz could be traded out of Philadelphia.
news

Chicago Bears expected to retain Matt Nagy as head coach

After a roller-coaster season in 2020, the Chicago Bears are expected to keep Matt Nagy as their head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Injury roundup: Rams' Cam Akers (ankle) a game-time decision vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is a game-time decision against the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore agree to three-year extension

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Saturday night that they have agreed to an extension with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who joined the coaching staff in 2018 after retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2017 season.
news

Jaguars expected to move on from Doug Marrone with eyes on Urban Meyer as possible replacement

The Jaguars haven't made a final decision on coach Doug Marrone's future, but he's likely to be replaced in the days following Sunday's finale against the Colts -- and they're expected to make a run at least one possible big-name replacement in Urban Meyer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Doug Pederson likely to remain as Eagles head coach

All signs are pointing to Doug Pederson remaining as Philadelphia Eagles coach after the season's conclusion on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Injuries, transactions and other news from around the NFL on Saturday.
news

Washington plans to start QB Alex Smith vs. Eagles

The Washington Football Team is planning to start Alex Smith on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday afternoon. 
news

Saints will be without entire RB room on Sunday due to close contact with Alvin Kamara

Saints running backs ﻿Latavius Murray﻿, ﻿Dwayne Washington﻿, ﻿Michael Burton﻿ and running backs coach Joel Thomas will be unavailable against the Panthers due to close contact with Alvin Kamara, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. 
news

QB Aaron Rodgers could rewrite own Packers single-season TD record

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is two touchdowns away from breaking his own Packers single-season standard for most TD passes. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry could make NFL history vs. Texans

In line for a second-straight rushing title, Titans RB Derrick Henry still has a long ways to go to hit 2,000 yards, but he's going up against the Texans' 31st-ranked rushing defense, which has already allowed back-to-back 200-yard outings to King Henry. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW