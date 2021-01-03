Eagles QB Carson Wentz to finish regular season as healthy scratch

﻿Carson Wentz﻿'s nightmarish 2020 season will end with him healthy, but in street clothes.

Wentz will be a healthy scratch for the Eagles in their season finale against the Washington Football Team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Wentz has not started a game since Week 13 versus the Packers, losing his job to rookie ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, who replaced him in that game against Green Bay and has shown enough promise to keep the gig through the end of the 2020 season.

That doesn't necessarily mean Wentz's time in Philadelphia is over, though. Despite a dreadful campaign in which many of Wentz's passing metrics fell off a cliff (his passer rating alone dropped from 93.1 in 2019 to 72.8 in 2020), the Eagles believe the situation with their former second-overall pick is still salvageable, according to Garafolo. With that in mind and the playoffs no longer a possibility even in a terrible NFC East, the Eagles (4-10-1) have decided to keep Wentz out of harm's way as part of their planning entering the offseason.