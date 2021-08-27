Philip Rivers earns first coaching win with St. Michael Catholic High

Less than a year from taking his final NFL snap, ﻿Philip Rivers﻿ is back to winning on the football field.

Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback with the Chargers who retired last season after one year with the Colts, collected his first win as head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High (Alabama) football team on Thursday night.

The Cardinals thumped McIntosh, 49-0, to bestow Rivers with his first victory in his first game as head coach.

"It's awesome," Rivers told the Alabama Media Group's Ben Thomas following the victory. "I'm enjoying the heck out of it."

According to Maxpreps.com, it was just the sixth varsity football win for St. Michael, which opened in 2016 and in three previous seasons went a combined 5-25.

Rivers, who's fifth all time in career passing yards, recently garnered notice with musings of a potential comeback to the NFL following the high school season.