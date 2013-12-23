Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos season makes him easy MVP

» Defensive Player of the Year: An excellent case can be made for a pair of Seattle Seahawks defensive backs, safety Earl Thomas and cornerback Richard Sherman, though there's always a risk that two teammates might cancel one another out in the voting. And a couple of sack-happy Roberts -- the Rams' Quinn and the Colts' Mathis -- also have strong credentials. However, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly might have vaulted to the top of the list with his eye-popping performance in Sunday's showdown with the New Orleans Saints (10-5) for NFC South supremacy, a 17-13 victory that pulled Carolina (11-4) within a game of clinching a first-round playoff bye. While stats for total tackles tend to be somewhat uneven and arbitrary, the fact that the second-year pro was credited with 24 stops in a game of such magnitude is not trivial. Throw in the defensive signal-caller's third-quarter interception of Drew Brees, and it's clear this was the kind of indelible performance that can push a player over the top. Whatever happens, the fact that the Panthers are going to the playoffs for the first time in five years ensures that Kuechly will have further opportunities to impress on the big stage.