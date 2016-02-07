Peyton Manning's career finally whole after Super Bowl 50 win

That is why it seems inevitable that Manning will, at some point in the coming days or weeks, call an end to his brilliant career. He would not do it Sunday night -- it never seemed realistic that he would upstage the Super Bowl -- but he said he would take some time. His Indianapolis coach Tony Dungy -- one of four coaches with whom Manning had been to Super Bowls with, and the first to have won one with Manning -- told Manning last week that he had once received advice from Dick Vermeil and Bill Cowher to never make an emotional decision. Manning has been emotional in recent weeks -- he said he wanted to tell Bill Belichick and Tom Brady face to face how much he had enjoyed competing against them. He choked back tears while talking to his teammates Saturday night, and he choked up in a CBS pregame interview when he considered his legacy -- and so this was not the time. His son, Marshall, was peeking out from the podium on which Manning leaned and Peyton wanted to go celebrate.