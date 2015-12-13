Pettine, Farmer unlikely to both be back with Browns

Nobody is without fault here. On the field, Pettine's teams have lost 15 of their last 17 games. His on-field decisions have been puzzling at times and the hard-nosed, defensive mentality he promised the fans of Cleveland has yet to arrive. A rotating cast of promising power backs have come and gone, many of whom are backing up on other teams at the moment. Farmer signed the draft card on Justin Gilbert. At the the moment, he appears to have blown two consecutive drafts with two first-round picks, an unbelievable opportunity for a general manager to turn around the fate of the franchise. Instead of having Khalil Mack or Derek Carr or Sammy Watkins or Odell Beckham or, really, anyone from the first round of that loaded draft, the Browns have very little.