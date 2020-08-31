Pete Carroll: Seahawks RB Chris Carson 'looks great' and has 'fresh legs'

Chris Carson missed the end of the 2019 season, and the Seattle Seahawks playoff run with a hip injury. He's fresh and ready to go for Week 1 of 2020.

After missing most of training camp due to deaths in his family, the running back returned to the field and impressed during Sunday's mock game. Carson reportedly got a lot of work in yesterday with Seattle holding out Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer.

"Chris has got fresh legs," coach Pete Carroll said of the RB, via the Seattle Times. "... He looks great. He hasn't had a snap out here that he didn't look good. So, we don't have any hesitation with Chris at all. He's ready to go."

Carson has earned back-to-back 1,100-plus yard seasons, helping carry the load in Carroll's ground-and-pound scheme.

His injury last season sorely hindered the Seahawks postseason prospects and led to re-signing Marshawn Lynch.

Carson, who runs with power and can blow past linebackers at the second level, is the key to the offense Carroll wants to run in Seattle. Ensuring he's healthy to open the campaign was paramount for the Seahawks.