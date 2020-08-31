Around the NFL

Pete Carroll: Seahawks RB Chris Carson 'looks great' and has 'fresh legs'

Published: Aug 31, 2020 at 09:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chris Carson missed the end of the 2019 season, and the Seattle Seahawks playoff run with a hip injury. He's fresh and ready to go for Week 1 of 2020.

After missing most of training camp due to deaths in his family, the running back returned to the field and impressed during Sunday's mock game. Carson reportedly got a lot of work in yesterday with Seattle holding out Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer.

"Chris has got fresh legs," coach Pete Carroll said of the RB, via the Seattle Times. "... He looks great. He hasn't had a snap out here that he didn't look good. So, we don't have any hesitation with Chris at all. He's ready to go."

Carson has earned back-to-back 1,100-plus yard seasons, helping carry the load in Carroll's ground-and-pound scheme.

His injury last season sorely hindered the Seahawks postseason prospects and led to re-signing Marshawn Lynch.

Carson, who runs with power and can blow past linebackers at the second level, is the key to the offense Carroll wants to run in Seattle. Ensuring he's healthy to open the campaign was paramount for the Seahawks. 

Even with the addition of Hyde this season, Carson still projects as the No. 1 back. All signs point to Carson's hip injury not lingering into the 2020 campaign. As long as he's healthy, the 25-year-old should see the bulk of the snaps.

Related Content

Jaguars waive RB Leonard Fournette after three seasons
news

Jaguars waive RB Leonard Fournette after three seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars have decided to move on from Leonard Fournette. The team announced the stunning decision to waive the running back on Monday morning. 
One year later, O'Brien believes Tunsil, Clowney trades were in Texans' best interests
news

One year later, O'Brien believes Tunsil, Clowney trades were in Texans' best interests

It's been one year since the Texans made major trades that saw LT Laremy Tunsil arrive and DE Jadeveon Clowney exit, and coach/GM Bill O'Brien gave his thoughts on the moves with clear hindsight.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor runs a drill during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
news

Eagles rookie WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) could miss start of season

Philadelphia's newest receiver will have to wait to make an immediate impact. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Eagles' rookie WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) will miss a few weeks as the 2020 approaches. 
Washington running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Rising Washington RB Antonio Gibson: 'I'm going to get it done'

Rookie back Antonio Gibson is getting more reps at practice and plenty with the starters. He knows coach Ron Rivera and his staff, "see something in me." And he's ready to make it count, stating: "You throw me in there and I'm going to get it done."
Philadelphia Eagles Jeffrey Lurie walks the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
news

Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie: There's been a 'sea change' in NFL owners working with players on social justice

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie sounded off on several topics Sunday, including the country's handling of COVID-19 and race relations. He believes the league is taking important steps addressing the latter.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James (33) warms up during an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Chargers S Derwin James (meniscus) will miss significant time

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who missed all of the 2019 season, is likely to miss significant time with a meniscus injury he suffered during Sunday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings defeated the Saints in overtime, 26-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

'Special time' for Taysom Hill as he studies QB

When the season starts, Taysom Hill will return to his usual, yet unpredictable, role, but for now he's rejoicing in learning the quarterback position behind future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. 
Jets coach Adam Gase, RB Le'Veon Bell had 'good talk' after disagreement
news

Jets coach Adam Gase, RB Le'Veon Bell had 'good talk' after disagreement

Adam Gase said on Saturday that he's met with running back Le'Veon Bell after a public disagreement over the coach pulling the RB from practice on Wednesday. 
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs a drill during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
news

Training Camp Buzz: Titans RB Derrick Henry, the dual threat?

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) does drills during practice at NFL football team's training facility, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

RB Kalen Ballage fails Jets physical, reverts back to Dolphins

In less than a week's time, running back Kalen Ballage was headed for a release from the Dolphins, then traded to the Jets and is now heading back to Miami after failing a physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) runs forward against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game 51-31. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Texans ink standout LB Zach Cunningham to four-year, $58 million extension

Zach Cunningham has agreed to terms on a payday worthy of the state of Texas. The Houston Texans have inked the standout linebacker to a four-year, $58 million extension worth $14.5M per year in new money average, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, via sources informed of the deal. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL