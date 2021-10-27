Around the NFL

Pete Carroll committed to 'building the game around' Geno Smith: 'He's managing the game well'

Published: Oct 27, 2021 at 10:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

﻿Geno Smith﻿ will start at quarterback again Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks, despite the team's offensive struggles in Monday night's 13-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll intends to stick with Smith as starter Russell Wilson continues to heal from a finger injury and has been pleased with aspects of Smith's play in his two-plus games of action.

"He's managing the game well. I would like him to get the football out, be more open to throw the ball away," Carroll said Tuesday on his local radio show on 710 ESPN, via ESPN. "We talked about it in the locker room after the game. Sometimes those situations happen so fast, and to make that declaration to give up on the play is something that takes experience."

Smith took over for Wilson during a 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 after Wilson busted a finger on his throwing hand on Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as he followed through on a delivery. Smith led two late scoring drives to keep the Seahawks close, but an interception -- the result of a receiver falling down on a pass route -- thwarted the comeback.

Since then, Seattle is 0-2 with Smith in a starting role and has plummeted to the bottom of the NFC West at 2-5. The Seahawks play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, after which Wilson would be eligible to come off the injured reserve list. Seattle has a bye week following the Jaguars game, then will hope to have Wilson back for a Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Seattle's playoff hopes are dwindling fast, but would be all but dashed if Smith can't notch a win over the Jaguars; since 1990, teams that start 3-5 have reached the playoffs at an 8.5 percent rate, but 2-6 teams have reached just once in 117 instances (0.9 percent).

"We have to keep battling because it's so close," Carroll said. "We have to just keep clawing and scratching and we've got to keep building the game around Geno and making sure that he can function at a high level."

Carroll also praised Smith for the way he's protected the ball; he hasn't thrown an interception since the late pick against the Rams, and has lost one fumble in nine-plus quarters of action. However, Carroll also wants to see Smith recognize better when a play is dead, adding that he took "two or three" sacks that should've been throwaways against the Saints.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: QB Mike White to start vs. Bengals, Joe Flacco won't join Jets until Friday

The Jets' trade acquisition of quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ won't keep Mike White from making his first career start. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that White, who relieved injured starter Zach Wilson last week, will start against the Bengals on Sunday.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) to participate in individual drills as evaluation progresses

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is progressing from a calf injury sustained in Week 6. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday Prescott will participate in individual drills and will be evaluated from there.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Shoulder surgery not a certainty, playing Sunday a possibility

Nobody can say ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ isn't optimistic. On Wednesday, the Browns QB left two doors open regarding his shoulder injury: one to potentially play this Sunday, and another in suggesting that surgery might not be necessary.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 27

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ is back on the practice field. The Buccaneers TE was spotted Wednesday during the portion open to the media, marking his first action since suffering fractured ribs in Week 3. 
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack (foot) not expected to play vs. 49ers, might go on IR

The Bears intend to rest Khalil Mack on Sunday against the 49ers, and there are ongoing discussions about whether to place him on IR because of his foot injury, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
news

Panthers not expected to pursue Deshaun Watson trade at this time

Deshaun Watson won't be the answer to the Carolina Panthers' midseason quarterback questions. Ian Rapoport reported that owner David Tepper and the Panthers are not expected to pursue a Watson trade at this time.
news

Allen Robinson still building chemistry with Justin Fields after lack of offseason reps together

The Bears offense has experienced a lot of struggles in 2021. One of the most glaring is the lack of chemistry between rookie quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ and No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase lead Players of the Week

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara and Cincinnati WR Ja'Marr Chase lead the NFL's weekly honor roll. 
news

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon accepts Fletcher Cox's criticism of defense

Fletcher Cox vented this week that he "can't be as aggressive" in coordinator Jonathan Gannon's defense. On Tuesday, Gannon discussed those criticisms from one of his veteran players.
news

Steelers players motivated to face Browns again after getting 'whooped' at home in playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are plenty motivated to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 after last year's 48-37 loss to their AFC North rival on last year's Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder has been held accountable 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday expressed his stance that the league appropriately handled the review and sanction of the Washington Football Team organization's improper workplace conduct.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW