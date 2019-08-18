Pederson: Josh McCown 'still has a fire to play'

"You got to trust the player, what he's telling you is the truth. Knowing Josh and the type of person he is and the high character and quality person he is, knowing his family dynamic and everything, I mean he still has a fire to play," Pederson said. "I think he's at that point in his career, if things work out, if he's the back up, whatever it is, he can be content in that role. He just wants to help and he has that desire."