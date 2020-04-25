Pederson: Jalen Hurts taken for 'unique set of skills'

"With Jalen Hurts, he has a unique skill set," Pederson said. "You see what Taysom Hill has done in New Orleans and now he and [Saints quarterback] Drew Brees have a connection there and a bond there, and you even look at -- when [Joe] Flacco and [Ravens QB] Lamar [Jackson] in Baltimore for the short period of time, how they gelled together. It's just something we're going to explore. I want to make a point here first and foremost that Jalen Hurts is a good quarterback, and he was drafted as a quarterback and he's a quarterback first, but he has a unique skill set that he's a great runner. Obviously, he throws well on the run."