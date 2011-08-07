 Skip to main content
Advertising

Patterson sets sights on return to practice with Eagles

Published: Aug 07, 2011 at 07:55 AM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Eagles defensive tackle Mike Patterson, who suffered a lengthy seizure at practice Wednesday, could be cleared to participate in football-related activity Friday, according to his agent, J.R. Rickert.

A high-ranking Eagles official said that medical reports they have received are positive and that they expect Patterson to be ready for the team's Week 1 fight against the St. Louis Rams on Sept. 11.

Patterson, who has returned to training camp at Lehigh University, visited with neurologists over the weekend, according to Rickert. Patterson is hoping to get an accurate diagnosis. So far, all indications are that he is in good health and that his career is not over, Rickert said.

Newly aquired cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha sat out practice Sunday with a thigh injury. In his absence, Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel put on a dynamic exhibition and said he's eager to face the team's full slate of receivers, including DeSean Jackson.

The Eagles also are waiting to see if Jackson arrives at camp Monday.

"We'll see, if he's here, more power to him," Reid said. "If not, I am focused on getting guys who are here coached up."

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, who has sat out the last five days of practice due to an unspecified illness, shot down rumors Saturday that he was suffering from a serious medical issue. Reid said Sunday that Maclin continues to undergo tests to diagnose his condition.

Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter @wyche89

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears reiterate Chicago stadium options have been 'exhausted'

The Bears reiterated Thursday they plan to leave Chicago as they continue to look at building a stadium in suburban Illinois or Hammond, Indiana.

news

Report: Rams, QB Matthew Stafford agree to one-year, $55 million contract extension

The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford have agreed to terms on a one-year, $55 million extension that can be worth up to $60 million with incentives, ESPN reported Thursday.

news

Giants sign GM Joe Schoen to multiyear contract extension

The New York Giants signed general manager Joe Schoen to a multiyear contract extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

news

New Eagles OC Sean Mannion: Jalen Hurts 'can do anything we ask of him'

New Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion spoke highly of QB Jalen Hurts on Thursday during his first session with the Philadelphia media since his hiring in January.