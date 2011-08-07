Patterson sets sights on return to practice with Eagles

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Eagles defensive tackle Mike Patterson, who suffered a lengthy seizure at practice Wednesday, could be cleared to participate in football-related activity Friday, according to his agent, J.R. Rickert.
A high-ranking Eagles official said that medical reports they have received are positive and that they expect Patterson to be ready for the team's Week 1 fight against the St. Louis Rams on Sept. 11.
Patterson, who has returned to training camp at Lehigh University, visited with neurologists over the weekend, according to Rickert. Patterson is hoping to get an accurate diagnosis. So far, all indications are that he is in good health and that his career is not over, Rickert said.
Newly aquired cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha sat out practice Sunday with a thigh injury. In his absence, Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel put on a dynamic exhibition and said he's eager to face the team's full slate of receivers, including DeSean Jackson.
"We'll see, if he's here, more power to him," Reid said. "If not, I am focused on getting guys who are here coached up."
Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, who has sat out the last five days of practice due to an unspecified illness, shot down rumors Saturday that he was suffering from a serious medical issue. Reid said Sunday that Maclin continues to undergo tests to diagnose his condition.