Pats should let Brady walk; the Joe Judge effect; DK Metcalf

The special teams coordinator is the only coach who interacts with offensive and defensive players, and he is also tasked with managing the entire coaching staff during certain periods on a daily basis. Special teams coordinators must assemble their kicking units with players from both sides of the ball, and they have to teach a variety of football skills that might be unfamiliar and uncomfortable for the majority of their personnel. For instance, many wide receivers and running backs placed on kickoff and punt-coverage teams must learn how to take proper pursuit angles and make open-field tackles after spending the majority of their high school and collegiate careers playing with the ball in their hands. In addition, special teams coordinators must delegate responsibilities to position coaches during special teams periods to ensure every player gets the proper instruction on the field. For example, defensive back coaches will work with the "vice" team to master the techniques needed to hold up the gunners on punt returns. Meanwhile, running backs coaches or wide receivers coaches will tutor the returners on how to field punts and deliver explosive plays in the return game.