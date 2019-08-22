Pats' Patrick Chung indicted on felony cocaine charge

"Mr. Chung has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled drug, a class B felony, for having in his possession or under his control a quantity of the controlled drug cocaine. The charges arise from an incident which occurred on June 25, 2019 when members of the Meredith, New Hampshire police department were called to Mr. Chung's residence on a call for service. During the course of that call, the police obtained the evidence which has led to the current charges being filed. Mr. Chung was not arrested at the time. Following the police investigation, the information was referred to the Belknap County Attorney's Office, which made the decision to indict Mr. Chung, based upon its determination that there was probable cause to believe that a crime had been committed by Mr. Chung. The grand jury returned its indictment on August 8, 2019. An indictment is not an indication of guilt or innocence, but is merely a finding by a grand jury that there is probable cause to believe that a crime may have been committed. Mr. Chung is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty.