Pats' Patrick Chung indicted on felony cocaine charge

Published: Aug 22, 2019 at 05:33 AM
Andie Hagemann

Around The NFL Writer

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of cocaine possession, the Belknap County (N.H.) Attorney's Office confirmed to NFL.com Thursday.

The incident occurred on June 25 in Meredith, New Hampshire where Chung has a residence.

The felony charge is the only one Chung is facing and no other individuals are involved, Belknap County Attorney's Office confirmed to NFL.com.

Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois released the following statement with regard to the recent indictment of Patrick C. Chung:

"Mr. Chung has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled drug, a class B felony, for having in his possession or under his control a quantity of the controlled drug cocaine. The charges arise from an incident which occurred on June 25, 2019 when members of the Meredith, New Hampshire police department were called to Mr. Chung's residence on a call for service. During the course of that call, the police obtained the evidence which has led to the current charges being filed. Mr. Chung was not arrested at the time. Following the police investigation, the information was referred to the Belknap County Attorney's Office, which made the decision to indict Mr. Chung, based upon its determination that there was probable cause to believe that a crime had been committed by Mr. Chung. The grand jury returned its indictment on August 8, 2019. An indictment is not an indication of guilt or innocence, but is merely a finding by a grand jury that there is probable cause to believe that a crime may have been committed. Mr. Chung is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty.

"In accordance with my office's regular practices, we will not be providing any additional details regarding the underlying facts of this case prior to its final resolution. This is to preserve the integrity of the judicial process and to ensure that Mr. Chung receives a fair trial."

Chung's arraignment is set for Wednesday, Aug. 28.

"We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung," the Patriots said in a statement Thursday. "We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place."

The league issued the following statement:

"We will monitor developments in the law enforcement matter."

Chung, who has been a key piece of the Patriots' defense on three Super Bowl championships, signed a one-year extension in April.

