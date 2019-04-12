Patriots DB Patrick Chung agrees to 1-year extension

Patrick Chung hasn't been a free agent since he returned to the New England Patriots in 2014. He's not going anywhere anytime soon.

Chung and the Patriots have agreed to a one-year extension through the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the deal. It will be the safety's fourth extension with the franchise that drafted him 10 years ago out of Oregon.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has proven to be a key cog in the back end of New England's defense alongside free safety Devin McCourty. Chung was a team captain for the first time in 2018 and turned in another solid season before suffering a broken arm in the Patriots' Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams. He appeared in all but one game and his 84 tackles were right in line with his career average.

The 31-year-old DB has been a full-time starter in New England since a one-year sojourn with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. Chung is expected to be healed before training camp. He already has the comfort of knowing he factors into the team's long-term plans.