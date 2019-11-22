Pats doomed with Tom Brady at QB; Michael Thomas for OPOY

Thomas leads the NFL in targets (114), receptions (94) and receiving yards (1,141), while also topping the board in receiving first downs (58) and catch percentage among players with at least 70 targets (82.5). The only player in the NFL with 1,000 receiving yards this season is on pace to break Marvin Harrison's single-season receptions record (143). Currently projected to finish with 150 catches for 1,826 yards, Thomas is on pace to blow past Jerry Rice's numbers in 1993 (98 catches for 1,503 yards), which was the last time a wide receiver won the Offensive Player of the Year award. (In fact, Rice is the only receiver ever to take home this hardware -- he also received the honor in 1987.) Let that last part marinate for a minute. Thomas is putting up the kind of numbers associated with the receiver G.O.A.T despite the fact everyone in the stadium knows the ball is heading in No. 13's direction. Thomas is the only player in the NFL who has been targeted on 30-plus percent of his team's targets (33.4, to be exact).