Jets asked for Zack Martin in Jamal Adams trade talks

The smoke has cleared on the explosive situation surrounding New York Jets safety Jamal Adams.

Adams spoke with owner Christopher Johnson, the safety's anger has dissipated, he'll play Sunday and remain on the team through the rest of the 2019 season. After that, there is some doubt.

But in the hubbub surrounding general manager Joe Douglas receiving phone calls and considering fruitful offers for Adams, we did learn a little about how the GM wants to build the franchise.

Sources said that when the Dallas Cowboys first called about Adams earlier this week, the Jets asked about the availability of Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin. When the Cowboys quickly shot that down, the Jets inquired about Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith, which was also a "no."

While the team has plenty of holes, Douglas' request for two of the Cowboys' top offensive linemen -- both locked up in lucrative long-term deals -- does show his priorities: rebuilding from the inside out. In the end, the deal didn't get done because the Jets needed a first-rounder and two second-rounders for their top-notch safety.

Dallas' best offer was a first-round pick and reserve cornerback Anthony Brown. Sources informed of the situation said the Baltimore Ravens and Cowboys were two of the three teams who engaged in a possible Adams deal, with a third unnamed team making the strongest offer.

New York received double-digit phone calls on Adams, though no deal came close to happening.

After a tumultuous week, Adams told reporters on Friday that his talk with Johnson had him "at peace." Perhaps when he plays today, the focus will shift back on the field.

