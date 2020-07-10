Around the NFL

Friday, Jul 10, 2020 07:44 AM

Pats' Cam Newton meets up with N'Keal Harry for throwing session

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cam Newton continues to make the rounds working with new teammates before training camp opens later this month.

The New England Patriots quarterback tossed the pigskin with second-year receiver N'Keal Harry. Footage of the workout was shot by EBA Sports.

The videographer, John Aguero, told Boston.com that the duo worked out for about two hours running through routes and plays from the Patriots' playbook. Eventually, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and rapper Blueface joined the workout.

Last week, Newton got in reps with Patriots veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu at UCLA. Thursday's workout with Harry could be even more notable in the grand scheme.

Harry played in just seven regular-season games last year due to injury but showed promise in spurts if he can stay on the field. In those seven games, the wideout compiled 12 catches for 105 yards and two scores, adding two for 21 in one postseason match. Harry projects as a key outside wideout in the Patriots system -- even if his ideal position might be as a big slot receiver.

Building a rapport with Newton could help Harry make a leap in Year 2. The young, first-round wideout represents a potential crucial figure in the Patriots offense. If he turns into a difference-making X receiver, New England's offense around Newton could be stellar. A trio of Harry -- if he grows -- Julian Edelman, and Sanu -- if healthy -- is a solid start.

