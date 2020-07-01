Around the NFL

Patriots' Cam Newton, Mohamed Sanu already working out together

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cam Newton is wasting no time getting to know one of his new Patriot teammates.

The recently signed quarterback was seen working out with receiver Mohamed Sanu at UCLA on Tuesday.

Sanu, coming off a disappointing half-season in New England, is recovering from offseason ankle surgery. His trainer recently said the wideout was "faster, quicker, leaner and in better shape" as he rehabs.

Newton is also coming off his own surgery after missing all but two games in 2019 due to a foot injury.

The tandem remaining healthy will be key for any success in New England this season. Newton brings MVP-caliber upside and diversity to the Pats offense if he can stay healthy. If Sanu puts the ankle injury in the past, he'd make a receiver corps along with Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry much more complete.

Getting a few reps in together in the downtime before training camp -- even as the NFLPA has suggested players give the group workouts a rest amid the pandemic -- should only help strengthen the duo's potential rapport.

