Patriots hire ex-Giants coach Joe Judge as offensive assistant

Judge worked in New England for eight seasons (2012-2019), the last five as special teams coordinator. In 2019, Judge added the title of wide receivers coach, providing the impetus for his return as an offensive assistant.

A reunion with Bill Belichick in New England makes sense, as Judge works to rehab his reputation after two brutal years in New York. His exact role remains to be seen. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Pats might not hire an offensive coordinator, a role that was vacated with the defection of Josh McDaniels to the Raiders, but adding Judge provides them leadership and allows for some responsibilities to be shifted.