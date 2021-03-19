Patriots' throwback approach should frighten NFL; five surprise free-agent signings

I don't know if Bill Belichick is a movie buff, but his approach to rebuilding the New England Patriots this offseason has me thinking of a silver-screen classic from 1985: Back to the Future.

Like Marty McFly hopping in the DeLorean to time travel back to the 1950s, Belichick is taking his roster back to the early 2000s. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has recommitted to constructing the ultimate complementary football squad. With an aggressive start to free agency, New England has scooped up a collection of players who'll give the team the ability to play smashmouth football on offense, thus supplementing a veteran-laden defense that'll stymie opponents with its size, strength and versatility.

The thought of the Patriots reclaiming their throne might make the rest of the football world queasy, but opponents better prepare for an old-school offense that specializes in power football with a potent play-action passing game that challenges defenses at every turn. New England's new "12" personnel package is quite enticing, with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith inking hefty deals to respectively occupy the "Y" (traditional tight end) and "H" (move or pass-catching tight end) positions. With the Patriots also beefing up the offensive line -- SEE: the returns of Trent Brown (via trade) and Ted Karras (free agency), in addition to the re-signing of David Andrews -- they should be able to pummel opponents with a between-the-tackles running game that forces defenders to put on their big-boy pads when facing Cam Newton and Co. The team's intent to own the middle of the field on the ground and through the air is part of a tried-and-true blueprint that has worked since the Vince Lombardi era.

New England is taking it up a notch by committing to two-TE personnel groupings that will create a conundrum for defensive coordinators attempting to determine whether to play base or nickel on early downs. If the opponents opt for their regular formations with three or four linebackers on the field, the Patriots can spread the field to exploit linebackers tasked with guarding talented tight ends in space. If opposing defenses trot out sub-packages with a bunch of defensive backs on the field, the Pats will tighten up the formation and lean on the power running game. This is the kind of stuff that keeps defensive coordinators up at night -- the thought of trying to defend powers, counters and isolations produced out of myriad two-tight and pseudo two-back formations with a small defensive lineup. Throw in the QB running game with Newton plunging between the tackles on QB powers and read-option plays, and the Patriots can present numerous problems with diverse game plans that feature a mix of college and pro-style concepts.

While skeptics will snicker at anyone who suggests New England's passing game can be explosive with the 31-year-old Newton throwing the rock, the team also added a few more weapons on the perimeter to enhance the aerial attack. Last season, the Patriots' receivers ranked tied for 27th in receptions (168), 30th in receiving yards (2,063), 32nd in receiving touchdowns (4) and 29th in receiving first downs (104). Meanwhile, the tight ends ranked dead last in receptions (18), receiving touchdowns (1) and receiving first downs (8), and 31st in receiving yards (254). Given what Newton had to work with, it's not all that surprising that he ranked 35th out of 35 qualified passers in passing yards per game (177.1), 28th in passer rating (82.9) and became just one of five qualified passers since the 1970 merger with a 65-plus completion percentage and fewer than 180 passing yards per game.

The lack of playmakers on the perimeter certainly contributed to Newton's struggles as a thrower, but judging the former MVP strictly on his passing prowess fails to account for his significant impact on the offense as a runner. With 12 rushing touchdowns, Cam tied former Patriot Steve Grogan for the second-highest single-season total by a quarterback. (Newton holds the all-time record, having notched 14 ground scores as a rookie in 2011.) Not to mention, Cam's 592 rushing yards accounted for 25.2 percent of New England's ground production. Although Newton's no longer the dynamic running threat that made him one of the most feared offensive playmakers in football during his prime, the 11th-year pro still has enough in his legs for New England to utilize a multi-faceted running game similar to the creative ground attack that's allowed the Lamar Jackson﻿-led Ravens to emerge as legitimate contenders.

If the Pats' offense returns to form with a run-heavy, ball-control approach that minimizes the risk of turnovers, New England can play "make them beat you" football. The weekly goal is to avoid the costly errors that lead to losses (turnovers, big plays allowed and pre-snap penalties), forcing opponents to win without assistance. New England's revamped defense is better positioned to adhere to this premise in 2021, with a host of veterans joining the squad to upgrade the collective talent, athleticism, versatility and football aptitude of the unit. The return of Kyle Van Noy (free agency) and Dont'a Hightower (2020 opt-out) enhances a lineup that'll feature new signings Matt Judon﻿, Davon Godchaux﻿, Montravius Adams﻿, Henry Anderson, Justin Bethel and Jalen Mills﻿.

The influx of veterans will encourage Belichick to return to the mix-and-match approach that helped the Patriots befuddle opponents for years. In addition, the team's decision to upgrade the middle of the defense with beefy tackles and sturdy linebackers will make the unit a beast to run against. With Judon adding speed and explosiveness to the edges, the Patriots have a defense that is constructed to deal with power or finesse offenses.