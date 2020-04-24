Patriots select Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger

The Patriots traded up later in the second round, sending picks No. 71 and 98 to Baltimore for picks 60 and 129 to upgrade the defense again. Belichick used the 60th pick to take Josh Uche. The Michigan man is a versatile edge defender who will fit perfectly in the Pats system. Uche can drop in coverage with aplomb and plow forward to affect the quarterback. His potency and versatility fits Belichick like a glove.