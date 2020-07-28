Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 07:45 AM

Patriots RT Marcus Cannon to opt out of 2020 season

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Whether Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham wins the New England Patriots' starting quarterback gig, they'll have to perform without starting right tackle Marcus Cannon.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the longtime right tackle will opt out of the 2020 season, per a source informed of the move.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald first reported the news.

The 32-year-old tackle was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma shortly before the 2011 draft, missing the first half of his rookie season while receiving treatment. As a cancer survivor, Cannon would be a high-risk candidate to receive a $350,000 stipend with no offset and an accrued/credited season with his contract tolling.

Set to enter his 10th season, Cannon became a spot starter in 2013, and has manned the right tackle spot full time since 2016, and for the Pats' past two Super Bowls. He started 15 games in 2019.

The veteran is the sixth Patriots player expected to opt out of the 2020 season, joining linebacker Dont'a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Danny Vitale and guard Najee Toran.

His absence will be a blow to the Pats O-line, but Cannon's concerns as a cancer survivor are understandable.

Yodny Cajuste, a 2019 third-round pick, is a candidate to replace Cannon at right tackle. Backup Korey Cunningham and sixth-round rookie Justin Herron are also options.

While the Pats break in new offensive line coaches in Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo, Cannon's absence throws another curveball into the equation as training camp begins.

Other NFL players who are opting out of the 2020 season:

  • Bears DT Eddie Goldman
  • Bills DT Star Lotulelei
  • Vikings DT Michael Pierce
  • Ravens OT Andre Smith
  • Texans DT Eddie Vanderdoes
  • Broncos DT Kyle Peko,
  • Cowboys WR Stephen Guidry

Click here to see the full list of NFL players to opt out this year.

Related Content

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, second from left, is greeted by Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Adam (50) before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
news

Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of Kansas City Royals

Patrick Mahomes became a financially secure man earlier this summer, and he isn't wasting much time investing his wealth. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has joined the ownership group of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals, the team announced.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) goes out for a pass during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Browns 31-3. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin to opt out of 2020 season

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who the Eagles trade for during this year's draft, will opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
news

Bengals agree to terms with No. 1 pick QB Joe Burrow

The No. 1 overall pick is under contract. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to terms Tuesday on his four-year rookie contract.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs ball during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla ( Tom DiPace via AP)
news

49ers GM: Deebo Samuel 'may miss some games' to start season

When Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot back in June, the receiver suggested he'd be back in 10 weeks, before the season kicked off. The San Francisco 49ers brass isn't as optimistic.
Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Chiefs 26-3. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

DT Eddie Goldman informs Bears he'll opt out of 2020 season

Eddie Goldman's second year of his four-year contract extension will have to wait. The Bears defensive tackle has informed the team he plans to opt out of the 2020 season due to health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
List of NFL players to opt out of 2020 season
news

List of NFL players to opt out of 2020 season

Under the amended collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association, agreed to on July 24, players have the choice to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Who are the players to opt out of the season so far?
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith stands on the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
news

Rivera says Alex Smith would factor into QB equation if cleared

Alex Smith didn't pass his physical Monday as the Washington Football Team placed the quarterback on the active/physically unable to perform list. New coach Ron Rivera, however, isn't dismissing Smith's ability to return to the fray this season. 
Telesco: 'We have two opponents' -- COVID-19 and opposing team
news

Telesco: 'We have two opponents' -- COVID-19 and opposing team

The message from many coaches and general managers, including Chargers GM Tom Telesco, is clear: The battle against the virus won't be won in one week or month. It will be a year-long fight. 
Dont'a Hightower, Patrick Chung among six Patriots to opt out
news

Dont'a Hightower, Patrick Chung among six Patriots to opt out

Two massive pieces of the New England Patriots' defense decided to opt out of the 2020 season: LB Dont'a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung. The defenders will receive a $150,000 salary advance, and their contracts will toll.
Carroll: Have to take opportunity to get 'great player' like Jamal Adams
news

Carroll: Have to take opportunity to get 'great player' like Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams finally got the news he had been pining to receive on this past summer Saturday. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was pleased, as well.
NFL informs teams of social justice initiatives for Week 1
news

NFL informs teams of social justice initiatives for Week 1

The NFL informed teams of plans to amplify social justice initiatives, which includes helmet decals and signage in end zones for Week 1 games and home openers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL