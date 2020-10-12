Patriots, Titans report no new positives from Sunday's round of COVID-19 testing

The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans had another day of good news.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that neither the Patriots nor the Titans had new positives from Sunday's round of COVID-19 testing, per a source informed of the situation.

The Pats are working virtually with only essential staff in the building Monday after the facility was closed again on Sunday. The hope is to resume practice Wednesday.

Tennessee held a short practice on Sunday after a coach tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The Titans' Tuesday game against the Bills is still on as scheduled.

The NFL reworked the schedule to accommodate the Patriots-Broncos game being postponed to Week 6. Initially, the tilt was set to be played Sunday. Then it was moved to Monday before ultimately being postponed entirely.