Around the NFL

Patriots owner: Rob Gronkowski's status not 'an issue'

Published: Apr 11, 2018 at 12:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

When it comes to the future of star tight end Rob Gronkowski in New England, Robert Kraft is at peace.

The Patriots owner is aware that Gronkowski openly contemplated retirement after New England's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, but everything Kraft's seen and heard from the playmaker suggests a return to the field in 2018.

"It's not even an issue for me," Kraft told Jeff Howe of The Athletic. "I didn't know about it until I read about it in the paper. I saw [Gronkowski recently at Gillette Stadium]. We have a fun, good relationship. He is one of the most up people I know. I was impressed that he was coming in late and doing whatever he had to do to make himself feel right and get his body right."

Gronkowski wasn't the only player pondering tomorrow after that grueling Super Bowl defeat. The Athletic noted that 40-year-old quarterback Tom Brady "also appeared conflicted about his future at the conclusion of his Tom vs. Time documentary."

"I think [Gronkowski] is the best tight end in the game, maybe in the history of the game, so we're privileged to have a quarterback [in Brady] and tight end in those positions," Kraft said. "I do believe, though, people feel differently [after a loss]. That was a tough loss. We'll let things sort out and see what happens."

Along with the retirement whispers, Gronkowski's name popped up in a flurry of offseason trade chatter. That was never a serious consideration for the Patriots, though, with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noting the team never engaged in trade talks over their monstrous tight end.

Amid all the retirement talk and trade rumors, Kraft -- in his third decade as an NFL owner -- has learned to roll with the punches.

"Look, things can change, but I've been dealing with this for 24 years," Kraft said. "It's always something. My job is to try to keep things cool, have continuity and attract the best people. And we've done OK over the last 24 years from where we were the [previous] 35. I can't predict everything that is going to happen. There are acts of God. Anyone could be in a car accident, so we have to develop contingency plans for everything -- coaching, players. But I'm optimistic about the future."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) to miss Week 12 matchup vs. Patriots

An-already thin Titans offense has lost another key piece entering Week 13.
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White out for season with torn ACL 

The Bills will be without one of their best defensive players for the remainder of the 2021 season. CB ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Buffalo's Thanksgiving win over the Saints.
news

Browns RB Kareem Hunt, OT Jack Conklin expected to return from IR, play vs. Ravens

The Browns are receiving two significant reinforcements precisely when they need them most. Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday he expects both RB Kareem Hunt (calf) and OT ﻿Jack Conklin﻿ (elbow) to be activated off IR and to play in Cleveland's Sunday night game against AFC North leader Baltimore.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 26

The Cowboys' offensive gameplan could be in for changes due to a notable injury to a significant player. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Friday.
news

No suspensions, but possible fines for altercations between Raiders-Cowboys

Dust-ups involving Cowboys DT ﻿Trysten Hill and CB Kelvin Joseph﻿ and Raiders S ﻿Roderic Teamer﻿ will not result in suspensions, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Micah Parsons breaks Cowboys' rookie sack record 

Although the Cowboys lost to the Raiders on Thanksgiving Day, LB Micah Parsons continued his sensational rookie campaign with another standout performance that included a little history for good measure.
news

Saints' Erik McCoy on offensive struggles vs. Bills: 'It sucks ... we got our butts beat'

The Saints aren't used to struggling under Sean Payton, but Thursday's performance at home in the 31-6 loss to the Bills might have marked a new low for the Super Bowl-winning coach.
news

'Electric' DeSean Jackson helps open up Raiders' offense in win over Cowboys

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ turns 35 years old next week. But the receiver can still fly and torture the Cowboys. The new Las Vegas wideout scorched his old foe for a 56-yard catch-and-run on the Raiders' third play to kick off the 36-33 overtime win on Thanksgiving.
news

Matt Nagy, Bears block out 'distractions' to end 5-game losing streak

The 4-7 Bears broke a five-game losing streak and brought head coach Matt Nagy some reprieve. But with six games left, including back-to-back games against NFC powers Arizona and Green Bay, the coach's long-term future remains in question.
news

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown on 'frustrating' four DPI penalties: 'It's just one of them days'

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown was flagged four times in Thursday's game for defensive pass interference. All four penalties happened on third downs, keeping Raiders drives alive. 
news

Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph, Raiders S Roderic Teamer ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct

Cowboys rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer were both ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct following a scuffle on a special teams play. 
news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee) exits early in win over Cowboys

Darren Waller has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. The Raiders tight end made his exit midway through the second quarter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW