Patriots owner: Rob Gronkowski's status not 'an issue'

"Look, things can change, but I've been dealing with this for 24 years," Kraft said. "It's always something. My job is to try to keep things cool, have continuity and attract the best people. And we've done OK over the last 24 years from where we were the [previous] 35. I can't predict everything that is going to happen. There are acts of God. Anyone could be in a car accident, so we have to develop contingency plans for everything -- coaching, players. But I'm optimistic about the future."