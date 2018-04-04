Patriots haven't had Rob Gronkowski trade talks

One collateral effect of the New England Patriots jettisoning Brandin Cooks is the trade rumors involving Rob Gronkowski should dry up.

Rumors and innuendo have twittered about all offseason regarding Gronk's future in New England. By trading Cooks, the Patriots should put a stop to that, as wiping out Tom Brady's top targets would appear to be a non-starter for win-now New England.

It doesn't appear the Pats were ever very close to trading the game-changing tight end.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Pats had no talks about trading Gronkowski and expect to keep him, according to sources involved in the situation.

While trading a player of Gronk's caliber wouldn't be out of character for Bill Belichick -- he's done it plenty of times in the past -- jettisoning a matchup nightmare that opens the entire offense, and represents the best red-zone threat in the NFL, makes little sense on the surface.

The question moving forward will be how many years does Gronk continue to play after flirting with retirement this offseason? Will Belichick attempt to pacify his underpaid tight end to keep his chess piece happy, or could the uneasiness Gronk displayed last season linger?