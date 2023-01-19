Patriots interview Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for vacant OC position

O'Brien appears to be the favorite for the Patriots' job. Others reportedly interviewing for the spot include Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, Cardinals associate head coach/WR coach Shawn Jefferson and Oregon assistant coach Adrian Klemm. Both Jefferson and Klemm played in the NFL for New England.

The Patriots did not have a de facto offensive coordinator this past season, instead entrusting former Bill Belichick assistant Matt Patricia -- a coach with a predominantly defensive background -- into running the show, with help from another recycled Patriots assistant, Joe Judge.

The results were mostly poor. The Patriots finished the season ranked in the bottom half of the league in nearly every major category, including 17th in points scored and 26th in total yards. Second-year QB Mac Jones regressed in Year 2, briefly being benched for Bailey Zappe and failing to build on a promising rookie year under the watchful eye of former coordinator Josh McDaniels, who took the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching job.

After missing the 2022 playoffs, the Patriots took the out-of-character step of releasing a statement last week indicating that they would be interviewing candidates for the offensive coordinator position and that they were trying to retain defensive assistant coach Jerod Mayo with a long-term extension.

O'Brien and Jones worked together during Bama's national-championship season in 2020; NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported that Jones helped get O'Brien familiar with the Crimson Tide's system when he arrived. Jones completed 311 of 402 passes (77.4%) for 4,500 yards, 41 TDs and four INTs, finishing third in the Heisman Trophy balloting in 2020.